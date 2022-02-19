A Gettysburg man was named volunteer of the year for 2022 by the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
James Cleveland was selected by the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania’s board of directors from among the museum’s corps of more than 150 active volunteers for this honor, according to a museum release.
Cleveland has been a friends member and a volunteer since 2012. His son, who was a member at the time, introduced him to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
“Jim is always ready to assist with any Museum project or program,” says Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Director Patrick C. Morrison. “His upbeat, helpful and friendly manner is recognized and appreciated by his fellow volunteers, Museum staff and our guests. With his skills, experience and dedication to the work here, particularly in the library and archives, Jim serves as a role model for all of us.”
Cleveland takes pleasure in helping out at the museum.
“I enjoy my interactions with people, and I have learned so much at the Museum,” Cleveland says. “This is a very pleasant environment where there is important work to be done in so many areas. Because volunteering is so flexible, just about anyone can find a way to contribute and take pleasure in what they are doing.”
Cleveland still has his original model train set, which he won as the second prize in a coloring contest in the ninth grade. During the contest, he was specifically hoping to take second place. He fondly recalls seeing the Train of Tomorrow, an American demonstrator train built as a collaboration between General Motors and Pullman, during its barnstorming tour of the United States in the late 1940s.
In addition to his interest in trains, Cleveland is an avid and long-time collector of stamps and coins.
“An electrical engineering graduate of the University of Virginia, Cleveland spent four years in the U.S. Army ordnance division. He retired after a 42-year career with Westinghouse Electric and Schindler Elevators working in computer systems and production control,” the release reads.
A native of Washington, D.C., both of Cleveland’s parents worked for the FBI, his father as an agent and his mother as one of J. Edgar Hoover’s secretaries. He and his wife Loretta have eight adult children and a dozen grandchildren.
Cleveland will be formally recognized as the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania’s volunteer of the year by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission at a ceremony in Harrisburg in the spring and during the museum’s annual Members Day banquet at The Wyndham Hotel & Resort in Lancaster on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania preserves a world-class collection of about 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, and houses a vast research library and archives, a working restoration shop, an immersive education center and a museum store, according to the release.
Open year-round, the museum offers a number of unique special events, tours and exhibits.
Anyone who would like to learn about the museum’s many exciting volunteer opportunities is invited to contact the volunteer/program coordinator, Elizabeth Myers.
The official railroad museum of the commonwealh, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is one of 24 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History, with the active support of the nonprofit Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. Visit RRMuseumPA.org or call 717-687-8628.
