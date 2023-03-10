The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be collecting information about colony loss in the honey industry throughout the United States, according to a USDA release.

The next Quarterly Colony Loss survey will be conducted during April. This survey collects information about colony inventory and loss from more than 400 producers with honeybee colonies in the Northeastern Region of the United States.

