To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite them to a special Adams County Day on Columbus Day, according to a gettysburg Foundation release. Sponsored by Barley Snyder Attorneys at Law, Adams County residents can enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience at the Museum & Visitor Center with additional related offerings on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Guests will start with the introductory film presentation of A New Birth of Freedom, immediately followed by the sound and light show of the spectacular 377-foot historic Gettysburg Cyclorama painting of Pickett’s Charge, completed in 1884. Guests can then explore the 12-gallery Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War, including the new temporary exhibit, A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier, in the Gilder Lehrman Special Exhibits Gallery, at their leisure throughout the day.
These exclusive resources and experiences introduce guests to the Battle of Gettysburg; provide insights into the history and the opportunity to journey back to the events of the American Civil War through unique artifacts and interactive exhibits; and open a window into the lives, experiences and memories of soldiers who struggled, suffered and survived a century and a half ago. Through the new temporary exhibit that complements the Museum galleries, guests can more deeply explore the experiences of soldiers on both sides during and after the war.
“Our local residents and community are important to us. We are glad to invite Adams County residents back to experience history at the Museum & Visitor Center on Columbus Day,” said Gettysburg Foundation president and CEO Wayne E. Motts. “The Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience now includes the new temporary exhibit. Some items in this new exhibit were never-before-seen on display. Adams County residents are welcome to explore and enjoy these experiences close to home,” added Motts.
Adams County guests to the Museum & Visitor Center on Oct. 10 will find special Adams County treasures and highlights throughout the day:
Unique artifacts directly related to Adams County, among the numerous rare artifacts on display in the Museum, will be spotlighted for Adams County residents to see and learn more about the stories and lessons of Gettysburg and Adams County, Pennsylvania.
Adams County adult complimentary ticket holders on Oct. 10, have the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a Battlefield Car Tour, a personalized two-hour experience (for up to six visitors) with a Licensed Battlefield Guide. Details of the offer will be provided to adult ticketholders upon entering the drawing. The winner will be drawn on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, and contacted shortly thereafter.
See the iconic Lincoln sculpture situated in front of the building. The Lincoln sculpture continues to welcome millions of visitors to the Museum & Visitor Center. Created by sculptor Ivan Schwartz, the Lincoln sculpture provides visitors with a unique photo opportunity and reminds us of the importance of preserving our democracy.
Learn more about our 34th President Dwight D. Eisenhower with the Eisenhower Exhibit Spotlight, made possible thanks to the generosity of the Pritzker Military Foundation, on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. Inspired by the life and career of General and President Eisenhower, the Exhibit Spotlight introduces you to Eisenhower’s Gettysburg farm—Eisenhower National Historic Site. The spotlight explores the history of Eisenhower’s life as a Soldier, General, President and Citizen, as well as a nod to Eisenhower’s leadership. The spotlight features historical information and photos, several artifacts and a panel including a historical photo background of Eisenhower on the Gettysburg battlefield that provides visitors a unique photo opportunity. The introductory exhibit opened in April 2021.
View the Culp’s Hill Diorama in the Group Lobby. The diorama introduces guests to the Culp’s Hill area of the battlefield, which was rehabilitated in 2021 thanks to the vision, generosity and support of Gettysburg native, longtime Friend of Gettysburg and Gettysburg Foundation Board of Directors member Cliff Bream.
The Gettysburg Museum Book Store, featuring books written by Adams County authors in addition to numerous Civil War and Gettysburg books for all ages, souvenirs, gifts and merchandise found in-store and online.
The Refreshment Saloon and the Battlegrounds Café & Grille will have an Adams County lunch special, feature an Apple Adams CounTEA and offer their daily local favorite, an Adams County apple dumpling.
“We encourage Adams County residents, who may not have had a chance earlier this year, also to purchase timed shuttle tickets to visit Eisenhower National Historic Site. Timed shuttles depart the Museum & Visitor Center every hour from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., with the last returning shuttle at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 is the last day this year to tour the home of President Dwight and First Lady Mamie – an Adams County treasure the Eisenhowers gifted to the National Park Service for everyone to enjoy,” added Motts.
The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center is located at 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg. Currently, open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Museum & Visitor Center offers the last Film and Cyclorama show beginning at 4:15 p.m. Local visitors should be prepared to present proof of Adams County residence, e.g., a driver’s license, at the Ticket Counter inside the Museum & Visitor Center to obtain their free admission tickets.
