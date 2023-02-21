The Adams County Planting Partnership, an initiative of the Adams County Conservation District and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute more than 10,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings this spring to Adams County residents who request them.
More than 25 species of native tree and shrub seedlings will be available to request while supplies last. The online form for requesting free seedlings will open Monday, Feb. 27; the deadline for ordering seedlings is Friday, March 24.
