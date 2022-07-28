Adam Boyer

Boyer

Barley Snyder attorney Adam Boyer has been named outside general counsel for Adams Electric Cooperative, according to a Barley Snyder release. Boyer replaces Sam Teeter, who has stepped down after more than 40 years.

In the role, Boyer will guide the company in its board reorganization, and serve as counsel on governance according to co-op bylaws and policies, counsel for the community development fund, real estate and financing transactions, corporate compliance and filings, as well as other duties focusing on board meetings as well as the cooperative and its practices, the release reads.

