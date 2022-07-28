Barley Snyder attorney Adam Boyer has been named outside general counsel for Adams Electric Cooperative, according to a Barley Snyder release. Boyer replaces Sam Teeter, who has stepped down after more than 40 years.
In the role, Boyer will guide the company in its board reorganization, and serve as counsel on governance according to co-op bylaws and policies, counsel for the community development fund, real estate and financing transactions, corporate compliance and filings, as well as other duties focusing on board meetings as well as the cooperative and its practices, the release reads.
“I am excited to take on this role and am humbled and honored to serve Adams Electric and the local community,” Boyer said. “Adams Electric is a great organization that provides critical services to our area, and I look forward to assisting them with their legal needs.”
Boyer is an attorney in Barley Snyder’s Trusts & Estates practice group. He also represents clients in the Business and Real Estate practice groups. His work as a Trusts & Estates attorney comes from his desire to help agricultural businesses after his formative years were spent growing up on a farm in Adams County. That is where Boyer recognized the unique legal needs of agricultural businesses, particularly in transitional planning, financing, and land management issues. These areas also serve as a catalyst to Boyer’s broader estate planning and administration practice and help him understand the challenges of all businesses.
A seventh-generation Adams County resident, Boyer has strong ties to the local community and represents a variety of businesses, zoning hearing boards, municipal authorities, and community organizations. He also has extensive experience with land preservation and conservation organizations and has worked with landowners, non-profit land trusts, and governmental agencies to preserve dozens of properties and thousands of acres of land.
In addition to serving as the outside counsel for Adams Electric, Boyer is a board member of the Adams County Bar Foundation, Adams County Bar Association, Mid- Penn Legal Services, York Springs Historical Society, as well as the ruling session of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
Prior to practicing law, Boyer worked at the Land Conservancy of Adams County. He is a cum laude graduate of Penn State with a B.A. in political science and history and received his J.D. from Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law.
Adams Electric is a cooperative power company serving Adams, York, Cumberland and Franklin counties that provides electric service to approximately 33,000 homes, farms and businesses in the communities it serves.
Barley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 120 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover, Gettysburg, Wyomissing and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including: business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance and creditors’ rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living, cybersecurity and food and agribusiness. www.barley.com.
