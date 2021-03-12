The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) announced the spring return of its Third Thursday, Brown Bag Lunch presentations on Thursday, March 18 at 12 p.m. with Martha Tozzi talking about the Ukrainian art of hand decorated eggs.
Eggs are created using the ancient batik method of dye and wax application called Pysanky, according to an ACAC release. For well over 2,000 years, people have been carrying on the custom of decorating eggs. This ancient folk craft continues as a truly great international art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.