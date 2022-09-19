Barley Snyder attorney Adam Boyer was recently unanimously approved to join the board of directors for Main Street Gettysburg, according to a Barley Snyder release.
Main Street Gettysburg is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, revitalization, and improvement of the historic district of Gettysburg, according to the release. Through community engagement, the organization seeks to inspire economic growth while maintaining its longstanding history.
“I am excited to serve on the board of directors for the Main Street Gettysburg,” Boyer said.” The organization plays a vital role in balancing the growth and preservation of our historic community. I look forward to bringing my skills and experiences to Main Street and helping to further its mission.”
Boyer is an attorney in Barley Snyder’s Business, Real Estate and Trusts & Estates practice groups. He represents a wide variety of businesses and community organizations, helping them with their legal needs such as transition planning, financing and real estate matters, according to the release.
Boyer also assists individuals with their estate planning and administration needs. Furthermore, he has extensive experience with land preservation and conservation, working at the Land Conservancy of Adams County prior to practicing law.
As a seventh-generation Adams County resident, Boyer has a strong connection to the Gettysburg community. In addition to his newly appointed Main Street board service, Boyer serves on the board of directors for Adams County Bar Association, Mid-Penn Legal Services, Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and the York Springs Historical Society.
Barley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 120 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover, Gettysburg, Wyomissing and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md., according to the release. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including: business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors’ rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living, cybersecurity and food and agribusiness.
