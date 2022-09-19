Boyer

Boyer

Barley Snyder attorney Adam Boyer was recently unanimously approved to join the board of directors for Main Street Gettysburg, according to a Barley Snyder release.

Main Street Gettysburg is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, revitalization, and improvement of the historic district of Gettysburg, according to the release. Through community engagement, the organization seeks to inspire economic growth while maintaining its longstanding history.

