Park roads in the southern tier of the battlefield will be repaved beginning Monday, June 12, according to a park service release.
“This four-month project will address road surfaces that are at the end of their lifespan,” the release reads.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 5:30 am
Park roads in the southern tier of the battlefield will be repaved beginning Monday, June 12, according to a park service release.
“This four-month project will address road surfaces that are at the end of their lifespan,” the release reads.
A new webpage about this project was created at https://www.nps.gov/gett/planyourvisit/road-construction.htm.
“This project requires road closures that will temporarily interrupt the ability to visit portions of the battlefield while work is ongoing. Park roads may be fully closed or reduced to a single lane of traffic,” the release reads.
However, no work will occur during commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1 to 3, according to the release.
Roads to be fully closed for repaving this summer include:
♦ Howe Avenue, June 12-16
♦ Birney Avenue, June 13-16
♦ North Sickles Avenue, June 13-16
♦Sedgwick Avenue, June 19-22
♦ Humphreys Avenue, June 20-22
Dates may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstance, the park service release warns.
South Confederate Avenue will be fully closed, including to pedestrians and bicycle June 26 to July 14, except for July 1-4 when it will be open to bicyclists and pedestrians during the battle anniversary recognition.
Roads scheduled to be repaved later in the summer include Hancock Avenue, Ayers Avenue, Cross/Brooke/Detrobriand Avenues, South Sickles Avenue including the Devil’s Den parking lot, Crawford Avenue, Wheatfield Avenue, Berdan Avenue, and West Confederate Avenue, including all associated parking areas.
Dates for paving those roads will be announced when they are determined.
“Every effort will be made to complete the work as expeditiously as possible as well as minimize disruptions for park visitors. Full details on the schedule of road work will be made available on the park website and social media platforms as details become available,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.