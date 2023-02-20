A Woman’s Purse is hosting its 16th annual auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Thursday, March 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $45. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the United Way of Adams County, 717-334-5809, or online at uwadams.org, additional fee applies. This event supports the Independent Living Program for local youth and the Ready to Learn early education initiative at United Way.
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Perkins restaurant, York Road, Gettysburg will donate 15% of people’s bill on Feb. 21, to Prince of Peace Church, which will be matched by the church, and the total given to local charities. Patrons must present a coupon to the cashier to participate. Coupons cannot be handed out at the door. Request a coupon beforehand by emailing secretary@gettysburgepiscopal.org.
People are sought to share their musical gifts in Musical Moments Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church. Call Debbie at 717-357-0768 for more information.
St. Joseph the Worker church will have a chicken potpie dinner on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only. People need to bring their own containers, no glass. There will also be a bake sale.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a Chili Cook Off fundraiser on March 11, 1-4 p.m., at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter; $5 to judge. There will be cash prizes for the winners. Event is open to the public. Proceeds benefit veterans and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., is hosting it 31st annual Fastnacht sale Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m. Pre-order at StJamesGettysburg.org and select Order Fastnachts, or call 717-337-1372. Extras will be made, but pre-ordering is suggested.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 21 at Bourbon Mill, York Road, near New Oxford.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Gateway Theater at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, to walk in the area, then lunch at Perkin’s Restaurant at 11 a.m. Remember to bring your coupon to support local charities. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its seventh Annual Fishing Show Feb. 25-26; Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday Feb. 26. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or snow. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 12 years admitted for free. New and used fishing merchandise, fresh and salt water tackle, charter captains, kids’ casting competition and seminars both days. Two full rooms of vendors. Free parking, surcharge free ATM available on site. Food and beverages available both days. Proceeds benefit the fire department. Call Earl at 717-253-4175 for more information.
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
Tables are available at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, indoor yard sale, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 717-637-0366.
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale drop-off is Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chambersburg Mall. Follow signs through the mall parking lot. New and used books, CDs including audio books, DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games accepted. Receipts for tax purposes available on request. Encyclopedias, textbooks and phonograph records not accepted.
