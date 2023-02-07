graph

Shown are areas of common sources of carbon monoxide. (Courtesy UGI)

The risk of a build up of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in homes and businesses increases significantly during the heating season. UGI urges customers to take several simple steps to remain safe in colder weather, according to a UGI Utilities release.

“CO poisoning is serious and can be fatal. Individuals who think they might be experiencing symptoms of CO poisoning should immediately seek fresh air and prompt medical attention,” the release reads.

