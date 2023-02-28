South Mountain Audubon Society is partnering with the Eisenhower National Historic Site to promote birding for beginners, according to a society release.
There will be two walks held simultaneously at opposite ends of the property. Those interested may meet at 9 a.m. in the gravel parking area at the Eisenhower Farm. Enter the property from Business Route 15 (Emmitsburg Road). Traveling south from Gettysburg, turn right onto Eisenhower Farm Road, just after passing the one-way exit from Confederate Avenue, about two miles south of the McDonald’s on Steinwehr Avenue. Drive down the winding, gravel road and follow the signs to Visitor Parking.
