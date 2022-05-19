The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, recognized area businesses celebrating milestone membership anniversaries during a recent County Connections breakfast at Maple Avenue Middle School, according to a chamber release.
Businesses recognized for length of membership with The Chamber are:
• C.S. Davidson, Inc., Gettysburg, 30 years
• First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, Gettysburg, 25 years
• St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Gettysburg, 20 years
• Wm. F. Hill, a division of Keller Engineers, Gettysburg, 20 years
• Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, Gettysburg, 15 years
• Children’s Aid Society, New Oxford, 10 years
• Adams County Technical Institute, Gettysburg, 1 year
• Gettysburg Montessori Charter School, Gettysburg, 1 year
• Riggle Wealth Group, Hanover, 1 year
• Glo Fiber Enterprise by Shentel, Harrisonburg, Va., 1 year
• Taylor’s Greenhouse, Biglerville, 1 year
• Terra Little-Taylor, Realtor at Re/Max of Gettysburg, Gettysburg, 1 year
• The Marketplace at Gettysburg, Gettysburg, 1 year
• YWCA Hanover, Hanover, 1 year
The unique County Connections events, held quarterly throughout Adams County, are about building connections with fellow business leaders, according to the release. Attendees network over a meal before taking the stage for a chance to speak for one minute about their business or organization to the entire group, the release reads.
