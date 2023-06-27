The second annual Flutes on the 4th is set for Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. in front of the Gettysburg Hotel on the square.
There are about 60 preregistered flute players attending from states as far away as Georgia to the south and California to the west.
In its inaugural year, last year, there were 30 flute players.
Co-founders LeeAnn Baird and Edie Rice have been recruiting more flute players throughout the past year to continue to grow the Flutes on the 4th — Gettysburg event.
In 2022, the Gettysburg square was packed with spectators; an even larger crowd is expected this year.
This event was inspired by the annual Christmas Tuba Carol Fest and continues to draw great interest from the community.
The goal is to inspire other towns across the United States to start their own version of Flutes on the 4th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.