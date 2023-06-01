The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 31.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Cases being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Roberto Ledo-Zulaica, 27, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without a registration light March 4, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Christina Frey, 49, of Hanover, was charged with one count of retail theft March 10, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mauro Zacarias-Ortiz, 43, of Midway Park, N.C., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 20 mph, driving without a license, and failure to use a seat belt March 19, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Obin Juarez-Medina, 30, of York, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content above .16, driving without a license, following too closely, and disregarding a traffic lane March 5, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
James Gallagher, 19, of Wyoming, was charged with one count each of March 9, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Owens, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license April 20, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Grim, 45, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with expired registration, and operating a vehicle with open containers of alcohol April 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wesley Charles, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 13 mph April 27, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brandon Smith, 32, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and speeding March 12, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
