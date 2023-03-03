The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of March 1.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Dawn Bowman, 53, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of theft from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct Dec. 29, 2022, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Seth Doxsey, 27, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle Nov. 23, 2022, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ramiro Mendez, 18, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of underage possession of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use Dec. 5, 2022, in Bendersville. The case was held for county court.
Kory Ledroux, 23, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 10 mph and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Oct. 23, 2022, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jonathan Russo, 34, of Jacksonville, Fl., was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment Jan. 26, in Cumberland Township. The case was held for county court.
James Rhinehart, 25, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive within a single lane Nov. 24, 2022, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
