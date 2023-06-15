The Gettysburg Foundation is offering educational programming for children and youth throughout the summer at its interactive children’s history museum, Children of Gettysburg 1863, according to a foundation release.

In addition to the interactive exhibits, area residents and visitors to Gettysburg can experience history through a summer program series and a summer camp at the museum located at 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.

