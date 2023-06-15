The Gettysburg Foundation is offering educational programming for children and youth throughout the summer at its interactive children’s history museum, Children of Gettysburg 1863, according to a foundation release.
In addition to the interactive exhibits, area residents and visitors to Gettysburg can experience history through a summer program series and a summer camp at the museum located at 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
Mommy & Me Summer Program Series: Beginning June 20, on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., children and youth ages 8-12 and their parent, guardian or caregiver can participate in the Mommy & Me Summer Program Series. Ticket holders can interact with local historian Danza Antiqua, who will present a series of historical art activities children’s items during the Civil War era. Items will include handmade dolls, Civil War-era hand quilting, Native American beading, Pennsylvania Dutch hand-touch embroidery, bobbin lace, hand-knitting and Pennsylvania German fractur. The series offers participants the opportunity to view demonstrations, try practical activities that are available each day and learn the history and traditional methods of each fiber art. Guests can take information with them to continue the featured art forms at home.
Space is limited during each session that will take place inside the museum. Registration is not required. The Mommy & Me Summer Program Series is free with purchase of a ticket for the museum adventure.
Civil War Civilian Summer Camp: From Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., children and youth ages 8-12 can step back in time to experience what it was like to live in 1863 during the Civil War Civilian Summer Camp. Participants enjoy a week of themed educational sessions covering topics such as Civil War-era clothing, fiber arts, medicine, photography, chores and play. Camp participants can try on period clothing, learn period skills and play like children during the Civil War-era. Each session includes a fun game or activity, snack, educational presentation and craft, all based on the day’s theme. Families are invited to join their child Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon and hear about their newfound knowledge. Camp participants will share their display of crafts from the week during the Saturday session with their families.
Space is limited to 15 summer camp participants. Registration is required in advance and closes July 17. Register online at GettysburgFoundation.org or call Guest Relations at 717-334-2436.
During a visit to Children of Gettysburg 1863, families and children are introduced to Gettysburg and its significance while supporting a new generation of young learners on an interactive start to a lifetime of learning, inspiration and creativity, according to the release.
The museum adventure introduces visitors to children, teens and young adults who lived in and near Gettysburg during and after the Battle of Gettysburg through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and the experiences of those children and teens from 1863. Visitors have the opportunity to experience history as they journey through the galleries and hear first-hand accounts from young residents of the time.
Admission tickets are currently free for children and youth ages 12 and younger when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tickets are available by phone, 717-334-2436, online at GettysburgFoundation.org/Children-of-Gettysburg-1863, at the Ticket Counter inside the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center and on-site.
