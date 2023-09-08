U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, chair of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, Thursday introduced the Surviving Widow(er) Income Fair Treatment (SWIFT) Act, which would fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers, and surviving divorced spouses, according to a release issued by his office.

Currently, despite facing disproportionately high rates of poverty, widow(er)s and surviving divorced spouses often must overcome unnecessary and burdensome hurdles to access Social Security benefits and are prevented from maximizing their benefits, according to the release.

