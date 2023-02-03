The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will its their annual Instructors and All County Student shows during February.
A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public.
The Instructors Show, exhibited in the Gallery, features 2-D and 3-D artwork by 16 ACAC instructors, the work relating to some of the classes offered at the ACAC’s Arts Education Center throughout the year.
“Our instructors joined our team because they enjoy sharing their love of the arts with our community. This is a terrific opportunity for you to enjoy their original artwork. We hope it inspires you to take a class with us,” said Program and Gallery Director Wendy Heiges.
The All-County Student Show, exhibited in the Reception Hall, features artwork by selected high school students from Bermudian Springs, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown and Biglerville and New Oxford high schools.
“This is what it’s all about! New Oxford High School has a variety of works on display, both two-dimensional and three-dimensional, that exhibit the talents of our students,” said Amy Slonaker, New Oxford art teacher.
Featured student artist Aryanna Giuffrida, a senior at New Oxford High School, is making a name for herself as an artist with a unique vision and stunning visuals. Giuffrida’s sculpture shows her creativity to express herself.
For more information about the Instructors Show, The All-County Student Show, and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
