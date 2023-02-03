art1

The Adams County Arts Council will feature its annual Instructors Show and All County Student Show during February. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m., and is open to the public. Shown is a work by Carlie Corson from Biglerville High School. (Submitted Photo)

The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will its their annual Instructors and All County Student shows during February.

A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public.

