Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville, is hosting a performance of “A Mark Twain Halloween” on Saturday Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. to benefit the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
The show boasts spooky tales of ghosts, witches, and spirits with Mark Twain’s unique view of the supernatural: “Besides scaring off witches, witch balls also ward off the evil eye, and evil spirits, and bad luck. But it will do nothing for warts. To cure warts, you need a dead rat and a grave-yard at midnight.”
Professional actor Ray Carver plays Mark Twain.
“It seems as though time has been suspended, that could be the drawling Mark Twain up there on stage, reeling off his one-liners and holding the audience in his spell,” critics say of his performance.
Carver’s work at the Minnesota Festival Theater was called “impressive.”
Zion UCC believes the arts are for everyone and is practicing radical hospitality for “A Mark Twain Halloween.” All tickets are pay what you can, $1, $5, $10, $20 or more. Each audience member will decide their own ticket price. All ticket proceeds will go to ACSPCA in memory of Twain’s black cat, Bambino.
Mark Twain was a life-long cat lover. The most famous cat he had was Bambino. When Bambino got out of Twain’s Fifth Avenue home in New York City, the author’s search for him became national news.
Twain’s classified ad announcing a lost cat and a $5 reward was republished in newspapers all over the United States. Bambino was found by Katy Leary, Mark Twain’s maid. She heard a cat meowing across the street in Gen. Sickles’ (of the Battle of Gettysburg fame) yard. Katy went and investigated. She found Bambino “large as life” and brought him home.
“A Mark Twain Halloween” is a benefit performance for Adams County SPCA, Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 22 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville. For tickets, call the church at 717-677-8319 or reserve tickets at 3pennyplays@gmail.com. More information is available at www.3pennyplays.org.
