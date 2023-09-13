twain

Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville, is hosting a performance of “A Mark Twain Halloween” on Saturday Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. to benefit the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (Submitted Photo)

Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville, is hosting a performance of “A Mark Twain Halloween” on Saturday Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. to benefit the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).

The show boasts spooky tales of ghosts, witches, and spirits with Mark Twain’s unique view of the supernatural: “Besides scaring off witches, witch balls also ward off the evil eye, and evil spirits, and bad luck. But it will do nothing for warts. To cure warts, you need a dead rat and a grave-yard at midnight.”

