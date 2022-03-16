The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College plans several programs, including:
March 17, 8 p.m., Sunderman Sings - Voice Area Recital & Guest Artist Performance, Paul Recital Hall
March 18, 7:30 p.m., Faculty Recital, John Cradler, tuba, Paul Recital Hall
March 19, 2:30 p.m., Sr. Recital, Will Esposito, trumpet, Paul Recital Hall
March 19, 8 p.m., College Choir Tour Home Concert, Christ Chapel
March 25, 3:30 p.m., Mr. Hr. Recital, Mallory Duggan, soprano, Paul Recital Hall
March 25, 8 p.m., Jazz Dispatch Concert, College Union Building
March 26, 8 p.m., EnVaGe Chamber Concert, Majestic Theater
March 27, 2:30 p.m., Sr. Recital, Ethan Tessier, trumpet, Paul Recital Hall
March 27, 6 p.m., Tocogo Trio Concert, Paul Recital Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.