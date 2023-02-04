The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Feb. 3.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge.
When cases are “held,” it means a magisterial district judge has conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
David Jones, 43, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use Oct. 11, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Stephen Francis Baran, 38, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of failing to notify police about a crash, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10-.16, and operating a vehicle with illegal tires June 12, 2022, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Adams, 28, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and disorderly conduct Jan. 20, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Betsy Funkhouser, 63, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 15, 2022, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Mintmier, 23, of Hanover, was charged with one count of driving with a suspended license and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and four counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 2, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Daly, 33, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10-.16, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a red light, driving without lights to avoid arrest, and driving at an unsafe speed Nov. 13, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Petenbrink, 36, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving with suspended vehicle registration, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia April 16, 2022, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
