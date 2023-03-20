Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater embarks on The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. with Enchantment Theatre Company’s new live production that takes the whole family on an imaginative journey. Tickets are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, and discounts are available for children.
“The Majestic is proud of its long association with Pennsylvania’s premiere theater company for children. Enchantment Theatre has performed on our historic stage at least a half dozen times, and they always delight children and adults alike,” said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel.
The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon is based on the first of seven classic picture books by Crockett Johnson, according to a Majestic release.
Generations of children have delighted in joining inventive young Harold on his zany adventures. Throughout his amazing adventures, resourceful Harold creates the world he wants to explore using nothing more than a big purple crayon and his sky’s-the-limit imagination.
The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon is sure to delight children ages 5 and older, as well as their friends of all ages. The play includes life-size puppets, masked actors, magic, and large scale videos animating Harold’s adventure. The show will last approximately one hour.
Enchantment Theatre Company’s mission is to inspire to dream, explore, think and connect through imaginative storytelling onstage, according to the release.
The company has been creating original theater productions for children and their families for over 35 years, and believes all children should have the chance to experience the joy and wonder of live theater.
Tickets for The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon start at $25 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling 717-337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Children and students 18 and under enjoy a $5 discount on all tickets.
Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
