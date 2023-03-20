majestic

Enchantment Theatre Company presents The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on March 25 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available now at the Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, 717-337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater embarks on The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. with Enchantment Theatre Company’s new live production that takes the whole family on an imaginative journey. Tickets are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, and discounts are available for children.

“The Majestic is proud of its long association with Pennsylvania’s premiere theater company for children. Enchantment Theatre has performed on our historic stage at least a half dozen times, and they always delight children and adults alike,” said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel.

