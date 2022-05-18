Adams County
South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor a walk on Saturday, May 21. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the parking lot across from Monterey Pass Battlefield Park and Museum, 14325 Buchanan Trail E., Waynesboro. The trail is mostly paved, with some elevation gain. The walk is free and open to the public. Check www.southmountainaudubon.org for cancellation due to inclement weather; contact Linette Mansberger, 717-495-8137, for further details.
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
The Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The warehouse is located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (Rt. 116), Gettysburg.
Community Yard Sale and Craft Vendor Fair, Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville, featuring over 100 craft and yard sale vendors. For more information or to reserve a vendor space, email to southmtnfair@gmail.com.
The May 19 Dementia/Alzheimer’s workshop at Gettysburg United Methodist Church has been cancelled due to illness. It will be rescheduled soon. Watch for an update.
Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
Biglerville Community Yard Sale is June 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Farm Show milk shake truck and Taco Trailer food truck at 99 N. Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maps and info 98 N. Main St. Text 717-262-8960 with address if participating. People outside the borough my set up at St. Paul’s Lutheran church by calling 717-677-6365 in advance.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
St. Mary’s Church is holding an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in the church hall Sunday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. It includes pancakes, ham, eggs, hash-browns, sausage, coffee, tea, iced tea, and orange juice. Carry outs are available. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 12; under 6 eat free. All are welcome; no reservations needed. For more information call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m. at La Bella Italia on York Street, to discuss plans for a reunion-birthday party. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
Outdoor Antique Book Fair, books available with donation. Sponsored by the Friends of the Adams County Library System, Saturday, May 21, at steps of the Gettysburg Library, 140 Baltimore St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Gettysburg Garden Club will hold its Annual Spring Perennial Sale on Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, at the Gettysburg Firehouse, 35 N. Stratton St. Cash or checks accepted.
Church Women United will host an annual picnic Wednesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The picnic will be indoors and members will provide food, condiments and beverages.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting a double show in May, a miniatures show and floral show by members through May 28, at the guild’s gallery at 32 Carlisle St. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit hanoverarearts.com.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road , Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, May 22. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
McKnightstown
Bake, yard and rummage sale May 21, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at St. Johns UCC. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches available.
New Oxford
Emory United Methodist Preschool is now registering 3- and 4-year-olds for the 2022-23 school year. Visit the school’s Facebook page for information on registration and to catch a glimpse of its fun activities. You may also contact the school at 717-624-4120.
