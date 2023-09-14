A Penn State livestock emissions expert has received a grant from the Greener Cattle Initiative to develop actionable options to mitigate enteric, or intestinal, methane emissions from cattle, which are produced via belching.

Alex Hristov, distinguished professor of dairy nutrition, will use the $758,776 award, the first grant issued by the consortium investing in research focused on mitigating enteric methane emissions, to develop new enteric methane inhibitors and delivery methods for them, according to a release from Penn State College of Agricultural Science.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.