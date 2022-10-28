The Sunderman Conservatory will present “EnVaGe” at the Majestic Theater on Nov. 4, at 8 p.m.
“Join the Ensemble of Variable Geometry (EnVaGe) in this artistic exploration of musical narratives. Directed by maestro César Leal, this concert features three works from different geographical locations and composed during different time periods (Prelude à l’Après-midi d’un Faune by Debussy, Abu Jmeel’s Daughter by Roustom, and En el Sombrío Bosque un Canto, un Pájaro by Aharonián),” according to a release issued by the organization.
Through myth and folk traditions, by using orchestral as well as instruments outside of the Eurocentric tradition, including a narrator, or blurring the lines between musician and audience, Musical Storytelling presents three stories told by different composers, according to the release.
The Sunderman Conservatory will present Wind Symphony at the Majestic Theater on Nov. 18, at 8 p.m.
“The Wind Symphony is the premier wind and percussion ensemble in the Sunderman Conservatory of Music. Conducted by Director of Bands Dr. Russell McCutcheon and comprised of a select group of 40-50 musicians including music majors, music minors, and dedicated musicians from all majors,” the release reads.
Tickets for either show, $5 for adults and free admission for children 18 and under and those with a Gettysburg College identification, are available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, 717-337-8200, or at the door.
