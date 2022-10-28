The Sunderman Conservatory will present “EnVaGe” at the Majestic Theater on Nov. 4, at 8 p.m.

“Join the Ensemble of Variable Geometry (EnVaGe) in this artistic exploration of musical narratives. Directed by maestro César Leal, this concert features three works from different geographical locations and composed during different time periods (Prelude à l’Après-midi d’un Faune by Debussy, Abu Jmeel’s Daughter by Roustom, and En el Sombrío Bosque un Canto, un Pájaro by Aharonián),” according to a release issued by the organization.

