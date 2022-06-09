Parkinson’s Third Thursday, a Parkinson’s education and support group at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, meets the third Thursday of each month. All are welcome.
The agenda includes: 1-2 p.m., educational seminar; 2-2:15 p.m., break; and 2:15-3:15 p.m., peer support.
The June 16 seminar will feature Dr. Mechelle Lewis, associate professor of neurology and pharmacology at Penn State University. Conditions that present similarly to Parkinson’s include multiple system atrophy (MSA) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). It is challenging to differentiate neurodegenerative disorders based on clinical symptoms alone. There is uncertainty about what causes these disorders, though there is a link to environmental exposure to neurotoxic agents. Lewis will review typical (PD) and atypical (MSA, PSP) movement disorders, some recent advances in their diagnosis and monitoring and will also discuss the role environmental factors may play in neurodegenerative disorders.
There is no cost to participate. Registration is not required. Its mission is to empower people with Parkinson’s, care partners, family, and friends by offering education on specific topics, followed by peer support.
Questions may be directed to Helen Stratton at 864-915-0710 or parkinsonetwork@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons. For the safety of the village community, wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.
The group meets in the Encore Room in the Harmony Ridge Community Center and best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. Route 30 or state Route 94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.