Two Adams County businesses were among 20 benefitting from Pennsylvania’s Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants program.
Chapel Ford Farm received $99,300 and Rettland Farm LLC received $100,000, according to a state Department of Agriculture release.
The grants, awarded in 15 counties, “were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses’ capacity to meet demand for local food,” according to the release.
“We saw vividly during the pandemic that shorter supply chains not only give customers the local products they crave, but help small producers beef up their bottom lines and stay in business when large, multi-state operations may struggle,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook said.
She announced the grants Dec. 21 at Cabin Hollow Butcher Shop in Dillsburg, which received $100,000.
In Cumberland County, Route 174 Roadside Market received $39,000.
This is the fourth year the grant has been offered through the efforts of the Wolf Administration and the General Assembly in creating the first-in-the-nation state Farm Bill.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been buying more food to keep at home, which has created large backlogs of jobs for processors like us Through the grant, our facility can purchase high-efficient equipment that will increase production by 500%, shortening wait times, serving more customers, and allowing us to share more with our community,” Cook said.
“In times of hardship, we turn to partnerships, including charitable food organizations like our Feeding Pennsylvania partners, to sustain us and see us through. With grants like the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Grant, we’re building a firm bedrock to support our communities and commonwealth for the future,” Cook said.
