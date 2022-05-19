Mid-Day Toastmasters meetings for June will be held on Tuesdays June 14 and 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 18, 9-10 a.m.
Participants may join by zoom at https://tinyurl.com/zoomwithmidday or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9239283290, according to a Toastmasters release.
For information, go to https://4139.toastmastersclubs.org/.
On Saturday June 4, Mid-Day Toastmasters will meet live in person at the library, 42 Robbinsville Allentown Road, Robbinsville Township, NJ 08691, 10-11:30 a.m.
Mid-Day Toastmasters meetings for July will be held on Tuesdays, July 12 and 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturdays, July 2 and 16, 9-10 a.m.
Join by zoom at https://tinyurl.com/zoomwithmidday or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9239283290.
For information, visit https://4139.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Toastmasters International is the leading nonprofit dedicated to effective oral communication and leadership development, according to the release. In the last 97 years there have been 4 million members. Members meet to deliver and evaluate prepared and impromptu speeches in an effort to improve as speakers and leaders, the release reads. Guests are always welcome.
For more information, contact Jim Samuel, VPPR, 908-421-6151, or distinguished@rocketmail.com.
