After a record-setting blueberry sale, the Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club is gearing up for its next big fund-raiser: the annual Holiday Pecan Sale.
Event organizer Brandt Ensor, the club’s treasurer, said this week that many of the popular nuts have already arrived. The 10-oz. packages of cinnamon glazed pecans are again available for $10. The price of the popular 16-oz. containers of pecan halves and pieces had to be raised to $14 this year -- a $2 increase -- because of weather-related production challenges but are available in the same quantities as last year.
