Gettysburg BSA Troop 1863, both the boys' and girls' troops, participated in a weekend long camping trip in Star Tannery, Virginia, March 26-28, 2021.
The Scouts spent two nights tent camping. They participated in cooking their own meals for the entire weekend, fossil hunting, fishing, practiced target shooting, compass course work, and worked on merit badges throughout the weekend.
