The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club has announced a new monthly speakers series beginning on Jan. 24 at its regularly scheduled meeting. The first speaker in the series will be Yeimi K. Gagliardi, a Latino health educator in Adams County for WellSpan Health and chairperson for the Latino Services Task Force and the Tobacco Prevention Task Force of Healthy Adams County where she leads and collaborates, with other community-based organizations, in the development, implementation and evaluation of initiatives to reach underserved communities in Adams County. In Adams County, she has overseen several initiatives including early childhood education, health literacy, family planning and reproductive health, addiction and recovery and access to healthcare.
Gagliardi will be speaking about Manos Unidas and its contributions to Adams County. Immigrants have been part of Adams County for generations and have contributed to the community's social and economic fabric and prosperity. Currently, close to 6% of the population in Adams County is of Hispanic descent. The majority work in our agricultural, food processing, and tourism industry. In 2007, group leaders from WellSpan Health, Healthy Adams County, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and others collaborated in founding Manos Unidas, the Hispanic American Center to provide a more inclusive and welcoming community for immigrant families.
