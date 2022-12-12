alloways school

Stephanie Zeitler’s second grade class at Alloway Creek Elementary School raised $500 to buy Christmas gifts for five children in the school’s Caring and Sharing Drive. (Submitted Photo)

Stephanie Zeitler’s second grade class at Alloway Creek Elementary School raised $500 to buy Christmas gifts for five children through the school’s Caring and Sharing Drive.

The program gives people in the community an opportunity to help families in the district who are experiencing challenging financial times.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.