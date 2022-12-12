Stephanie Zeitler’s second grade class at Alloway Creek Elementary School raised $500 to buy Christmas gifts for five children through the school’s Caring and Sharing Drive.
The program gives people in the community an opportunity to help families in the district who are experiencing challenging financial times.
Each family in need is asked to to provide a list of four $25 items the child needs or wants. Some items suggested include clothing, shoes, coats, toys, books, and gift cards.
The students in Zeitler’s class were first tasked with raising $200 to provide items for two children as a classroom community service project. With the children’s excitement and determination, they were able to collect $500.
Raising this much, the students were able to provide Christmas presents to five youngsters, rather than the original two for which they planned.
The educational core value for the class for December is joy.
The students are learning about joy by learning and living the importance of supporting and caring for others through this lesson, and the youngsters hope they are bringing joy to other children on Christmas morning.
