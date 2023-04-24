Democracy for America is hosting a public discussion on Medicare supplement choices on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the YWCA community room
All Medicare participants must purchase an additional supplement to complete their insurance coverage, according to a DFA Healthcare Taskforce release.
The complexity of choices from Medicare Advantage to Medigap and ways to cover prescription drug costs will be hosted by Dr. Dwight Michael, a family physician in the Gettysburg area for over 30 years. The speakers include Chuck Pennacchio, Linda Thompson, Nancy Hendricks and Michael.
Pennacchio is associate professor of history and politics at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and is president of the One Payer States network, a founder of the Justice for All Network and a former aide to four U.S. Senators. He has been a writer and community organizer for decades. He will address the discrepancies between Medigap and the Medicare Advantage plans.
Thompson has been with the Adams County Office for Aging for 29 years and has provided guidance for the agency’s senior centers, Medicare counseling, volunteer coordination and outreach. She provides expertise in navigating the whole Medicare health insurance system.
Hendricks worked as office manager of a physicians’ practice for 20 years and has provided insurance counseling at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She has years of experience and expertise in helping Medicare-eligible individuals with their questions on Medicare supplements, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and long-term care insurance.
Michael’s recently penned a column for DFA on Medicare Advantage Plans. He will provide an overview of the costs, advantages, and risks in the choices seniors face.
