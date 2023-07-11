HD Entertainment, the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company, announced its next circuit of Central PA Wedding Shows (CPAWS) where couples can win cash and prizes while meeting the area’s best vendors at premiere venues in central Pennsylvania, according to a release from the company.
CPAWS will host three wedding shows in the next month and plans to give away over $30K in cash and prizes. These “Date Night” shows will run 5:30-8:30 p.m. with two entrance times available. Grab dinner, plan another fun activity, attend the show, and make a date of your night, according to the release
“Partnering with Susquehanna Style, CPAWS is able to connect with more local couples and bring them face to face with the area’s best wedding vendors in all categories. CPAWS aims to connect couples with the most professional and reputable vendors in our area who can create their wedding vision,” says Heather Dino-Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment and executive producer of Central PA Wedding Shows.
Central PA Wedding Shows are not your typical convention center ballrooms packed with over 100 vendors. Taking a venue-based, boutique, hyper-local approach, Dino-Laughman and her team invite professional, well-respected fellow wedding vendors from every category imaginable to meet for an evening at select venues throughout the area, according to the release.
“Each show hosts only 20-30 vendors in total. A smaller show may mean less vendors, but the vendors are of high quality, so securing any of them is guaranteed to be a win for your wedding day. This smaller approach allows for quality conversations in the absence of an overwhelming need to get through the whole show in a short amount of time,” the release reads.
Central PA Wedding Shows will stagger start times to keep crowds low and lines short. CPAWS does not require couples to remain on site for the entire show; live-streaming drawings at the end of the show offer a more relaxed experience.
With over $30K in cash and prizes available to couples in attendance, tickets are selling fast, according to the release. Each show will not only feature individual vendor prizes from each booth but also a $500 cash prize.
At the conclusion of the Gettysburg show on July 26, one lucky couple will also get $,1000 to use towards their wedding day. The first 50 couples to register for each show will also receive a set of free wedding bands courtesy of Bridal Registry.
Shows include Historic Acres of Hershey on July 12; Artemis Venues – Terrapin Station in Red Lion on July 19; and The Adams County Historical Society in Gettysburg on Bakery July 26. All shows run 5:30-8:30 p.m. Both 5:30 and 6:45 tickets are available by visiting www.centralpaweddingshows.com.
CPAWS is also available on Facebook and Instagram at @centralpaweddingshows. Check out the social media channels for additional contests and prizes.
HD Entertainment is the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company built on attention to detail, affordable pricing, flexible payments, and ensuring fun at every event they host. Call 717-850-0460 or visit hdentertainmentdj.com today to check availability and rates. Gettysburg’s Greatest DJ, 2020-2023; Gettysburg Times’ Pick of the Counties winner, 2017-2023; The Knot Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame, 2017-2023; and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice, 2017-2023.
