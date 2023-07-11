HD Entertainment, the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company, announced its next circuit of Central PA Wedding Shows (CPAWS) where couples can win cash and prizes while meeting the area’s best vendors at premiere venues in central Pennsylvania, according to a release from the company.

CPAWS will host three wedding shows in the next month and plans to give away over $30K in cash and prizes. These “Date Night” shows will run 5:30-8:30 p.m. with two entrance times available. Grab dinner, plan another fun activity, attend the show, and make a date of your night, according to the release

