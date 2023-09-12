The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Sept. 11.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Kevin Moore, 24, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving at an unsafe speed, and disregarding a traffic lane April 10, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Logan Lanning, 19, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of following too closely, underage driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, driving without rear lights, and operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol May 14, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Donnell Rheubottom, 43, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count of failing to remain at the scene of a crash April 22, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brennen Garber, 20, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of fleeing a police officer, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, careless driving, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 60 mph, and disregarding a traffic lane July 3, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.