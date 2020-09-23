Legislation sponsored by state Senators Doug Mastriano, R-33, and Kim Ward, R-39, to strengthen the state’s Steer Clear Law and better protect tow truck drivers, law enforcement and other first responders received a unanimous vote Tuesday from the Senate, according to a release from Mastriano’s office. As a result, the bipartisan bill now advances to the House for consideration.
In addition to adding stiffer penalties and raising public awareness, Senate Bill 1281 would rebrand the “Steer Clear Law” as the “Move Over Law” to clarify how motorists should react when approaching or passing an emergency response area, the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.