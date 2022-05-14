Collaborating For Youth (CFY), Adams County’s community prevention coalition has been honored to provide information to engage the community during National Prevention Week. CFY’s efforts seek to support youth and families in Adams County towards positive youth development and bright futures, according to a CFY release.
“We are a data-driven group of community members, working together to collaboratively build solutions where community members can all lend a hand. The vision we seek to leave you with is one easily shared. We look towards what we hope will be provided to a child entering kindergarten this fall, a vision for 2035, the year that student will graduate from an Adams County school,” the release reads.
It is hoped these child have accessed, if needed, the following opportunities along their path: Prevention Programs K-12 are critical elements of understanding the detrimental impact of substance use, but also these programs are core skill-building opportunities. Prevention programs help teach decision-making, conflict resolution, and resilience-building skills. When housed in the schools and communities, evidence-based prevention programs help build character throughout the educational years.
“We hope family supports like parenting education or mental health counseling services will be available to this kindergarten child and their family. We also hope they can easily navigate these systems and supportive and kind people will always see the best in situations along the way,” the release reads.
It is hoped is the youth grow to love their communities through service opportunities and civic engagement. Youth who positively connect to the community and serve the greater good are more likely to return to those communities and build their lives locally. CFY hopes to inspire youth to continue living as adults here in Adams County.
“We understand that during difficult times, many things build resilience. We hope these youth find supports for their spirit, whatever that expression is to them. A connection that is larger than oneself and which helps in healing and hope in difficult times will carry this kindergartener through in our vision to 2035,” the release reads.
The coalition’s vision is that all the youth graduating in 2035 have an experience of equity in their freedoms, opportunities, and interactions as well as in their ability to access services and consider their future paths. From health equity to filling out financial aid and scholarship forms, CFY envisions a path to 2035 where language, culture, and money are not barriers to opportunities.
Finally, in consideration of the little ones beginning school and growing up in Adams County, CFY hopes there is always a sense of strong community and that this feeling of belonging includes everyone from every walk of life and that being an Adams Countian means feeling included. CFY’s vision for 2035 as National Prevention Week closes is certainly focused on data and outcomes, but the group’s vision from the heart is that Adams County continues to be a great place to grow up and grow old.
“We welcome those with this shared vision to join us in prevention,” the release reads.
In Adams County, prevention happens here, according to the release.
