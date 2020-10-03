Biglerville
Designer Bag Bingo, featuring Michael Kors, Vera Bradley and Coach, will be held Oct. 18 at the Biglerville Fire Hall, sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. Doors and kitchen open at noon, and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20. For tickets or information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Donna at 717-677-8373. Masks are required to enter. The event is set up for social distancing.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at Norlo Park to walk, practicing social distancing. Those who wish may bring a bag lunch to eat at 11 a.m. at the pavilion.
———
Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, plans a community yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple vendors. More information is available at bmcgettysburg.church or by calling 717-420-5655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.