The Adams County Arts Council has opened applications for its 24th STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant program.
The STAR Grant application is open to nonprofits, schools, and artists in need of funding for arts programs that will benefit Adams County residents and visitors, according to an arts council release.
Applications must be postmarked or hand delivered to ACAC, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, no later than Nov. 4, and award letters will be sent in January 2023. Eligibility and restriction guidelines can be found on the application instructions.
The STAR Grant program is made possible by the generous funding of the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, the Adams County Commissioners, and the Borough of Gettysburg.
Reach out to Kylie Stone, outreach and events coordinator, with any questions or concerns at events@adamsarts.org or by calling at 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.