Youngsters participate in the “Sing Together” summer program through the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, a 2022 STAR Grant recipient. (Submitted Photo)

The Adams County Arts Council has opened applications for its 24th STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant program.

The STAR Grant application is open to nonprofits, schools, and artists in need of funding for arts programs that will benefit Adams County residents and visitors, according to an arts council release.

