The chicken BBQ fundraiser which has been held since 1960 will once again happen on Saturday, Aug. 12 as a drive-through from 10:30 a.m. until sold out at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.
Pre-ordering is accepted through Aug. 9 to help volunteers determine the number of chicken dinners more accurately. There will be limited chicken dinners available at the last moment. Each $12 dinner includes 1/2 chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/chicken to pre-order.
Drive-through pickup will be in the Nicarry Meetinghouse parking lot, which is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. After you pick up your meal, be sure to check out the classic car show located at the next parking on Village Drive on the left.
With an on-campus resident population of over 1,000, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is the 5th largest single-campus, not-for-profit senior living organization in the United States – the largest in Pennsylvania. It also is one of the area’s largest employers.
