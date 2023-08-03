The chicken BBQ fundraiser which has been held since 1960 will once again happen on Saturday, Aug. 12 as a drive-through from 10:30 a.m. until sold out at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.

Pre-ordering is accepted through Aug. 9 to help volunteers determine the number of chicken dinners more accurately. There will be limited chicken dinners available at the last moment. Each $12 dinner includes 1/2 chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/chicken to pre-order.

 

