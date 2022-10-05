Having demonstrated the fundamental tenant of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker was named recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award, according to a Gettysburg Rotary release.
Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment to the local community and to the world community.
Ricker provided excellent leadership in his volunteer role as president of the Adams County Habitat for Humanity Board, according to the release.
“His leadership put the local chapter on a solid business footing. Pete brought a higher degree of professionalism in identifying property, screening applicants, volunteer recruitment, construction of the home and mortgage services which built upon the accomplishments of previous boards,” the release reads.
Over the course of a mortgage, families may face challenges which were not present at the beginning of the project. Ricker recognized that flexibility and establishing policies and practices to protect not only Adams County Habitat for Humanity, but also other homeowners.
“This foresight and strong financial experience gained in the banking industry proved beneficial as a significant reduction in mortgage delinquency was realized. Pete created a strong relationship with the York chapter, established public outreach programs and recruitment of new members,” the release reads.
After seven years as president of the Adams County Habitat for Humanity, Ricker decided it was time to pass the reigns on to someone else. Ricker also dedicated his time and talent to Junior Achievement of South-Central PA, AYSO Soccer, Adams County Tech Prep (now Adams County Technical Institute), as a representative on behalf of the banking industry to various elected officials, chair of the Chamber Business and Industry Committee, as well as many other organizations.
First presented to Dwight D. Eisenhower by the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce, the award was transferred in 2003 to the Rotary Club of Gettysburg because of the club’s links to Eisenhower.
Ricker will be honored at the Rotary’s luncheon meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Gettysburg Hotel, on Lincoln Square, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $22 and is payable at the door. Reservations for the luncheon and award presentation can be made by emailing Chris at cjaj1984@hotmail.com by Oct. 12; include Eisenhower Humanitarian Award in the subject line.
