Having demonstrated the fundamental tenant of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker was named recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award, according to a Gettysburg Rotary release.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment to the local community and to the world community.

