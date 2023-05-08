Adams County
A presentation, Fly Fishing Colorado’s Rivers and Streams by fly fishing guide and instructor Mark Mahler, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the conservation district office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. ACTU’s monthly business meeting will follow. Event is free and open to the public.
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County will meet Wednesday, May 10, at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. Park in the gravel lot behind the Chapter House office. Bingo scavenger hunt for youth; post a picture with one of the items on PFTF Facebook page for an ice cream walk ticket drawing. At 1 p.m., walk and learn about preventing Lyme disease and more. Open walking is 4–6 p.m. Walk is about two miles, mostly flat, gravel trail, some paved, scenic. Walks are free and open to the public; bring water. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
The @Home in Adams County Coalition will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m. on May 22, to hear from two members of the Adams County Broadband Task Force regarding the broadband feasibility study. Register for the free event at www.homeinadamscounty.org/events-calendar. Email srice@sccap.org for more information.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Hunterstown Diner.
The annual Biglerville Garden Club Plant Sale at the National Apple Museum, Sillik Pavilion, 154 W. Hanover St., is Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
The Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg, on Wednesday, May 10, at 12 noon. Classmates, spouses and guests welcome. RSVP to Nancy or Larry at 717-334-8251.
American Legion Auxiliary Yard Sale is Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. at the Legion Woods Pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road. Breakfast and lunch available. Spaces are $10 for inside, and $5 for outside. Call 717-677-4842 to reserve a space.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Meat Raffle is May 19. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal served at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. Menu is broasted chicken, baked potato bar, coleslaw and desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg
Bicycle Safety Rodeo is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. All children 4-11 are invited. Bicycle safety check, safety training, and a riding course. Call 717-334-5066 to reserve a spot as soon as possible.
The Adams County Community Foundation will host its next Community Foundation Connect on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 1 Lincoln Square.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will gather Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at Perkin’s, York Road, for dinner.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Appalachia Brew Company parking lot at 10 a.m. May 9 to walk in the area with lunch afterwards at the restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 10, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
York Springs
A fundraiser dance at the York Springs Fire Company is set for May 20, 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. Small games of chance. BYOB.
Elsewhere
The 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, 12-4 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families.
