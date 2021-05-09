Christina (Chrissy) Leslie has been named worldwide senior director, corporate sustainability for Eurofins.
Her office will remain at the company site in Lancaster. Eurofins, a Testing-for-Life company, is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in Agroscience Contract Research services. In this role, Leslie will take the lead on Eurofins’ commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2025. She will be primarily responsible for driving the corporate sustainability initiatives throughout the entire Eurofins global network, with a focus on reducing waste and emissions, establishing reports for carbon footprint and waste management, and creating sustainability training programs. In addition, she will compile data necessary to create a group annual sustainability report (ESG Report) and will be the primary liaison with customers who are requesting this information.
