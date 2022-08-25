bird

Eric Miller will feature a collection of watercolors titled, A Few of My Favorite Things, including the Blue Jay shown, in the Gallery at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Aug. 26-Sept. 26. (Submitted Photo)

Eric Miller will feature a collection of his watercolors titled, A Few of My Favorite Things, in the Gallery at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., from Aug. 26-Sept. 26, according to an ACAC release.

A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

