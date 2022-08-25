Eric Miller will feature a collection of his watercolors titled, A Few of My Favorite Things, in the Gallery at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., from Aug. 26-Sept. 26, according to an ACAC release.
A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Miller is an award-winning artist who retired from teaching art at Conewago Valley School District having taught for 30 years.
Miller is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society. He works in his home studio near Hanover, almost exclusively using watercolor, but also paints miniatures in oils and acrylics. He explores a variety of subjects in his work, often depicting images of old machinery, local gardens, orchards, livestock, and wildlife.
“I don’t need to travel too far to find a source for inspiration. The livestock are a half mile down from our house, the birds are in our backyard or next door, and most of the fruit either comes from our backyard or from one of our local orchards,” Miller said. “When I see a subject that grabs my attention, I will take multiple photographs to use as references. As I develop the composition, I will sometimes combine parts from different photos. This can be a challenge, but it invites experimentation.”
For more information about Miller and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
