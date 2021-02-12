Biglerville Fire Company is hosting a drive-thru dinner on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. This month’s dinner will feature slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, filling, green beans and a fresh baked roll. Dinners are $12 each and must be pre-ordered by calling 717-465-6967. Deadline to order is Feb. 20 at noon. Leave a message if there is no answer. Only 240 dinners will be made; no sales at the door the day of the event.
