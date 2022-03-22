The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group has scheduled two book drop-off days, Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chambersburg Mall, according to a release from the group.
“Because of the pandemic, we had to cancel our 2020 and 2021 book drives, so we’re making up for it now,” said Joan Norcross, a volunteer with the group. “We know that lots of people have saved up piles of books to donate, and we will be ready to receive them on these two dates.”
People who want to donate books on either book drop-off days will be able to follow signs and pull right up to the door of the group’s storeroom at the mall, according to the release.
Volunteers will be available to help unload the books and roll them into the storeroom.
The group accepts new and used books of all types, plus artwork, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games, but not encyclopedias or textbooks. All proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to low-income families in our area. Receipts for tax purposes will be available on request.
The book sale itself, the first since the pandemic began, is planned for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, again at the mall.
“We are thrilled to be resuming this wonderful community event,” said Norcross. “If you’re a book lover or a bargain hunter, or just curious, we look forward to seeing you at our sale.”
For more information about the book sale or drop-off, visit https://fcls.net/book_sale_info.aspx or email legalservicesbooksale@gmail.com.
