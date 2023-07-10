A black bear that found its way up a tree in downtown Gettysburg June 25 was safely relocated to the Michaux State Forest, according to a post on the Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Facebook page.

Authorities were dispatched after pedestrians waved down Gettysburg Borough Police Master Patrol Officer William Orth about 7:12 a.m. and pointed to the animal in the tree across Baltimore Street from the Adams County Courthouse, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.

 

