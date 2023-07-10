A black bear that found its way up a tree in downtown Gettysburg June 25 was safely relocated to the Michaux State Forest, according to a post on the Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Facebook page.
Authorities were dispatched after pedestrians waved down Gettysburg Borough Police Master Patrol Officer William Orth about 7:12 a.m. and pointed to the animal in the tree across Baltimore Street from the Adams County Courthouse, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
“Due to the traffic and volume of people in the area, the bear was likely scared to come down,” according to the Facebook post.
Gettysburg firefighters used a ladder truck to raise state Game Wardens Philip Bietsch and Darren David “close enough to immobilize the bear,” according to the post.
A shot from Bietsch’s tranquilizer pistol knocked the bar out, according to Glenny.
Firefighters “positioned themselves with a tarp under the tree to help break the fall of the bear, as it fell from the tree, preventing the bear from directly hitting the pavement, when it was immobilized,” according to the post.
“Once on the ground, the bear was tagged and assessed by the wardens. It was then loaded into a culvert trap and transported to Michaux State Forest, where it was released unharmed,” according to the post.
Nor were any humans involved in the rescue, Glenny said.
The bear was estimated to be about a year or 18 months old and weighed between 100 and 120 pounds, Glenny said.
The incident, which occurred in the area of 112 Baltimore, on the east side of the street, was complete by 9:36 a.m., he said.
