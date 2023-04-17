A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club.
Mallory Myers, 35, of Mont Alto, was charged with theft by deception and other offenses after allegedly receiving $4,532 for hours she did not work between Dec. 14 last year and March 1, according to court documents.
The period in question was between Dec. 14 last year and March 1 this year, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by Liberty Township Police Sgt. Christopher Roosen.
A manager of the club at 3030 Waynesboro Pike allegedly “reviewed all security camera footage of the club on the days the defendant claimed she had worked,” according to the affidavit.
Another manager said Myers did “work associated with membership admittance and renewals,” according to the affidavit.
Myers was charged with two felony counts of theft by deception and, a misdemeanor count of theft by deception, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence, according to a magisterial docket.
