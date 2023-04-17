A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club.

Mallory Myers, 35, of Mont Alto, was charged with theft by deception and other offenses after allegedly receiving $4,532 for hours she did not work between Dec. 14 last year and March 1, according to court documents.

 

