East Berlin held its first-ever Earth Day celebration April 23, according to borough Mayor Stephanie Haley.
Members of the community organized cleanups around town while the VFW cleaned up along state Route 194, said Haley.
Local 4-H youth planted trees at the site of the future dog park while Girl Scouts weeded, planted and mulched the pollinator garden and cleaned the historic Old Schoolhouse, she said.
“Individual families also came out to pick up trash along the creek and in the wetlands at the park,” said Haley.
Midday the community gathered at the park pavilion for live music by Phipps and Phriends, where they also made kites and bird feeders and “enjoyed a beautiful day in the park,” Haley said.
