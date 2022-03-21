The Gettysburg Foundation has received a $15,767 grant from PA Humanities as part of its $1.4 million recovery and growth program, according to a foundation release.
Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities across the state. Grantees join the new PA SHARP Learning Network, a special statewide learning group that fosters resource sharing, networking, professional development and mutual support.
“The humanities are on the ground putting people first by making spaces for new voices, supporting meaningful learning experiences, and fostering healing and resiliency in communities of all sizes,” said Laurie Zierer, executive director of PA Humanities. “PA SHARP further strengthens this essential work through network building, financial support and reimagining the possibilities of the humanities across the state.”
The 92 recipients represent museums, historical societies, libraries and other vital cultural institutions across Pennsylvania. Recipients were carefully selected with an emphasis on equity and geographic diversity.
Funds from PA SHARP aim to help address the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the cultural sector by supporting creative programming, capacity building and general operations, according to the release. In addition to funding, the PA SHARP Learning Network will build a statewide community of people passionate about creating inclusive, engaged communities that are ready to lead the statewide recovery alongside PA Humanities.
“The Foundation is honored to receive PA SHARP funding for Children of Gettysburg 1863,” said Wayne Motts, president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. “The funding will help strengthen the growth of our new children’s history museum, designed for families and children in grades K-5, which we opened in September 2021, during the pandemic. We are pleased to have the support of PA Humanities as we hope to foster life-long learning and a love for history in our young visitors,” added Motts.
Located at 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, Children of Gettysburg 1863 is the all-new interactive adventure for young historians, a unique, hands-on children’s history museum experience, according to the release. Designed for families and children in grades K-5, Children of Gettysburg 1863 takes families on a journey through galleries such as Growing Up in Gettysburg, The Soldiers are Coming, Surviving the Battle and Remembering Gettysburg. The interactive exhibits and experiences provide a history-based setting for creativity, discovery and learning.
Funding for PA SHARP comes from PA Humanities’ federal partner, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Recognizing the financial realities of the pandemic and the vital importance of the humanities to economic and civic life, this legislation allocated to the NEH funds to “prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from the coronavirus.”
Additional funding comes from Spring Point Partners to support 16 organizations that serve Philadelphia’s BIPOC and new immigrant communities. The full list of PA SHARP grantees is available at pahumanities.org/pasharp.
